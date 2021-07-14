Helpline established for second dose vaccines at Clifden vaccination centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A helpline has been established for those who wish to receive their second vaccine dose at the vaccination base in Clifden.

The vaccination centre at Clifden Community School commenced operations last Tuesday to support the delivery of the vaccination programme and to supplement the vaccination work being carried out by staff in the Ballybrit centre.

The centre is providing dose one vaccines to people living in West Galway or Connemara who register online.

Anyone who receives their first dose in the Clifden vaccination centre will automatically be called back for a second dose, after the appropriate dose interval.

The new centre will also run clinics to administer second dose vaccines for some people who received their first dose vaccine in the Ballybrit vaccination centre.

A helpline has been set up for second dose registrations in Clifden and is available by calling 086 036 0942 between 10am and 2pm, Monday to Friday.