Helipad at UHG records almost half of medical helicopter missions nationwide last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A city councillor has called on all members to support the HSE’s plan for a helipad in Shantalla which he says is integral to the entire west coast of Ireland.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane made the comments after a presentation on the proposed helicopter landing and parking zone at UHG of 3.5 acres in size.

The presentation was made by the Medical Director of the National Ambulance Service Professor Cathal O’Donnell for information purposes ahead of the consultation process with councillors which is expected to begin in the near future.

The pad is used by the Irish Air Corps and the Irish Coast Guard for a variety of tasks including emergency calls, transfers, and maritime search and rescue.

The meeting heard that 260 aircraft movements were recorded at the UHG helipad last year.

This represents almost half of all medical helicopter missions in Ireland in 2018.

Independent councillor Colette Connolly argued there has been a lack of consultation with residents and questioned if other sites in the hospital grounds have been examined.

Labour councillor Billy Cameron said in 2006 negotiations were entered into for a land swap and he asked where is the social dividend for the people of Shantalla if they are to sacrifice a green area.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane said the people of Shantalla will get a 4G pitch as part of the proposal and access to healthcare should be paramount.