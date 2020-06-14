Heavy thunderstorms reported in Galway as status yellow warning in place

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow thunder warning remains in place in 19 counties this evening, with Met Eireann reporting heavy thunderstorms in Galway, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Kerry.

The ESB’s urging people to charge mobile phones and check torch batteries, with customers experiencing power outages in places.

However, the numbers are down from 7,000 this morning to 3,000.

Forecaster Deirdre Lowe says there’s a possibility of isolated storms in eastern counties later tonight.

Weather forecast for this evening and tomorrow

Heavy and thundery showers will develop, with a risk of lightning strikes. Spot flooding will occur as well. Maximum temperatures 18 to 22 degrees

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees

Monday will have a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will turn heavy in the afternoon with a risk of thundery downpours again. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees

Winds on Galway Bay:northeast or variable force 2 or 3