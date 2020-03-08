Heavy rainfall warning to last in Galway until Tuesday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Éireann has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Galway which is set to last until Tuesday.

The weather advisory says 40 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over the next two days.

The warning also applies to the rest of Connacht as well as Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The periods of heavy rainfall may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated since last week.

