Galway Bay fm newsroom – Winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour and heavy rainfall are expected in Galway this evening as two weather warnings come into effect.

A status yellow wind warning is currently in place for Galway, Kerry, Mayo and Donegal.

While a status yellow rain warning will also come into effect for Galway and other counties along the south-west at six o’clock.

It’ll remain in place for 24 hours.

To hear from Met Eireann, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…