Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into the theft of 5 heavy duty batteries stolen from tractors parked on an Eyrecourt bog.

The batteries were taken from 3 New Holland and 2 John Deere Tractors left on the bog at Kilmacshane.

The crime took place on Thursday night.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Portumna Gardai at 09097 42060.

Meanwhile, thieves are continuing to target catalytic convertors in cars, and in Toyota Prius Vehicles in particular.

The most recent incidents took place in the city in Corrib Village in Newcastle and the Lios an Uisce estate on the Tuam Road, and in Loughrea town in the Carraig Geal estate.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..