Heaviest rain of the night to be in the West as Galway comes under Status Yellow wind and rain warning from 10

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The heaviest rain of the night is to be in the West, as Galway comes under a Status Yellow wind and rain warning from 10

The warnings will last from 10 tonight until 8 tomorrow morning

The Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and five other counties, Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry and Waterford – from 10 tonight

Met Eireann says south to southwest winds will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts and on high ground

Galway also comes under the Status Yellow rain warning announced for all of Connacht, with localised flooding possible