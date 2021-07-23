Heatwave to end today as thunderstorms expected in South and West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Today marks the last day of the heatwave, with thunderstorms likely to hit the South and West later.

Met Eireann’s yellow warning for heat expires tomorrow morning, but the sunshine will continue over the weekend.

Tom Douglas has more:

Latest weather forecast for Galway

Hot today with sunny spells.



Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening, bringing some locally heavy downpours and the risk of hail and spot flooding.

Highs of 27 to 30 Celsius in mostly moderate easterly winds but cooler near some coasts.

Any lingering showers will die out early tonight to leave a dry night with clear spells.



Warm and humid with lows of 15 to 17 Celsius for most but dipping to 13 or 14 Celsius locally.



Isolated mist and fog patches will form in light breezes.

Any mist and fog will clear on Saturday morning and it will be dry for a time with sunny spells.



Scattered showers will develop in the afternoon.



Warm or very warm with highs of 24 to 27 Celsius in mostly light northeast breezes.