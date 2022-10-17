Heated row over major housing development planned in Ballinasloe

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There’s been a heated row at a meeting of the Ballinasloe Municipal District over plans for a major housing development in the town.

The development of 165 homes would be located on the south side of the town, behind the existing Tesco site.

It was submitted to An Bord Pleanala in August as a Strategic Housing Development – meaning Galway County Council has a very limited role.

But local councillors expressed frustration and disappointment – as it emerged they were not informed of the development, despite a legal requirement to do so.

They argue this means they now have insufficient time to properly examine the plans, consult with locals and make detailed submissions.

Councillor Tim Broderick feels it’s not good enough.