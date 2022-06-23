Heated row amid call for protest at Day Centre in Loughrea to be cancelled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a heated row between councillors, amid calls for a protest at the Day Centre in Loughrea to be cancelled.

The protest, organised by Councillor Geraldine Donohue for tomorrow morning, is over the the delayed reopening of the Seven Springs Day Centre.

The HSE has advised that the centre will not reopen until August and will only operate for one day a week initially.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Michael Moegie Maher said the protest could cause anxiety or concern to residents living at St. Brendan’s.

But Councillor Geraldine Donohue said there will be no cancellation – and the vital service is closed for far too long.