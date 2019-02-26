Heated debate at County Hall as Ballinasloe and Athenry/Oranmore area councillors do battle over roads funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been heated debate at County Hall where Ballinasloe and Athenry/Oranmore area councillors became locked in battle over roads funding.

Athenry/Oranmore members are disappointed at a recommendation to withdraw an arrangement which secured an allocation of additional roads funding for their area.

Under the motion agreed in 2017, any additional roads funding to the county was reduced by 10 percent to be ringfenced for a 25 kilometre radius from the city.

However a recommendation from Ballinasloe Municipal District which sought to withdraw the arrangement and discontinue it on an annual basis did not get the backing of the full council.

Ballinasloe councillors argued the decision wasn’t taken lightly and was taken as it’s felt the far end of the county is being discriminated against.

They added that the current arrangement means it’s not an even playing field and they’re just looking for equality throughout the county.

Oranmore/Athenry councillors argued it’s well documented that the area does not receive adequate funding and although it has less roads, they’re the busiest as they serve as main routes from the east side of Galway into the city.

After heated debate, 14 councillors backed the amended motion to withdraw the arrangement and 16 indicated against.

Fianna Fail councillor Martina Kinane said it was the right decision 18 months ago and it's the right decision now