Heart Health Check to take place in Eyre Square tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Ireland’s largest free stethoscope check will be taking place in Eyre Square tomorrow.

The event will be organised by Irish heart and stroke charity Croí to mark the start of International Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week.

International Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week runs from tomorrow until Sunday the 18th of September with Croi leading the week in Ireland.

Statistics show that heart valve disease affects 1 in 8 people over the age of 65.

Chief Executive of Croi, Neil Johnson told Sarah Sleven that the purpose of the week is to draw attention to the disease which may not be one of the best known conditions.