Heart and Stroke charity Croí’s 2020 report highlights impact of COVID-19 across the West

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Heart and stroke charity Croí has released its annual report for 2020, which highlights the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city-based organisation says it was an unquestionably difficult year, for both the organisation and those affected by heart disease and stroke.

The Croí Heart and Stroke Centre was forced to close to the public in March 2020, and it was used as a contact tracing centre by the HSE.

The team adjusted to remote working and developed the country’s first virtual programmes to support those living with heart disease and stroke.

Chief Executive Neil Johnson says despite all the difficulties, the report clearly shows that staff more than rose to the challenge.