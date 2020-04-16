Healthcare workers across the West undergo specialised training to assist in critical care

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Healthcare workers across the West have undergone specialised training to enable to them to work in critical care.

The training has been provided to medical and nursing staff as well as therapy staff across Saolta hospitals – which include UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula Hospital.

It’s in preparation for an increase in patient numbers which may arise due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Extra capacity and equipment for critical care have also been made available in Western hospitals.