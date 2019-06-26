Galway Bay fm newsroom – Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission are scheduled for tomorrow as today’s health workers strike causes major disruption at Galway’s public hospitals and nationwide.

Over 2 thousand surgeries and appointments have been cancelled across the country today because of a strike by health workers.

SIPTU says more talks will take place at the Workplace Relations Commission to try and resolve the row.

But the union insists 3 further days of industrial action will go ahead next week if there’s no breakthrough.