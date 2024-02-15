Health service issues caution as it deals with 2 Meningitis cases in teens in West

The HSE has issued a caution as health services are responding to two confirmed Meningitis cases in teenagers in the West

It’s also dealing with another probable case of infection, and the three affected people attend the same school.

As a precaution, students and staff in the school will be offered one dose of an antibiotic, but the HSE says the risk to others in the school is very low

Public Health were notified of the cases in early February, and close contacts have been identified and offered preventive treatment as appropriate.

Meningitis is a serious illness caused by infection and inflammation of the protective layers of the brain and spinal cord.

While the public risk is low, people in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon are being advised to be aware and vigilant of the signs and symptoms of this disease.

Some of those include severe headaches, fever, vomiting, rash and drowsiness.

Public Health advises that if anyone has any concerns they should contact their GP in the first instance but ensure that medical expertise is sought quickly.