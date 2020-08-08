Health officials warn new restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly could be extended to other areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health officials are warning new Covid-19 restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly could be extended to other areas.

289 cases of Covid-19 emerged across the three counties in the past two weeks, which prompted government to act.

People in Kildare, Laois and Offaly must now stay within their own counties for two weeks, except for essential reasons like for work or medical appointments.

Regulations will be signed to put the regional lockdown on a legal footing while Garda checkpoints will enforce compliance.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will be closed, while visitation in long term residential care centres and prisons has been suspended except in compassionate circumstances.

However shops and childcare facilities will remain open as long as they follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says Gardaí will be out in force – while Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the government could have gone even further with the measures they imposed.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….