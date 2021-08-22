Health Officials report 1,688 new cases of Covid-19

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Health officials are reporting 1,688 new cases of Covid-19 today.

314 patients are in hospital with the virus, the highest number seen since March.

This is an 18 percent increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in the space of 24 hours.

Figures for Galway released yesterday evening showed an increase of four in Galway University Hospital with 19 now receiving treatment.

In Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, four reported yesterday evening, an increase of 1 on the previous 24 hours.

59 people are in ICU, up 5 over the same period.

Galway Hospitals however are bucking the trend, with 7 in GUH, a reduction of 1 on the previous day and no change in Portiuncula Hospital.

The number of new cases brings the five-day moving average of case numbers to 1,918.

HSE Chief Executive, Paul Reid, says the threat posed by the virus remains “very real”.