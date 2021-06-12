Health officials confirm 431 new cases of Covid-19

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Health officials have confirmed 431 new cases of covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

This is the highest number of cases in Ireland since the 4th of June when 529 cases were reported.

However, the number of people in hospital with the virus continues to fall with 58 people currently in hospital with the virus.

The number of people in ICU also continues to drop with 22 are in ICU. The lowest this year and a reduction of 2 on yesterday.

The Department of Health says the daily case numbers may change due to future data review and validation.