Health officials “almost certain” daily cases will fall below 100 by December

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health officials say they’re “almost certain” the number of daily Covid-19 cases will fall to below 100 by the start of December.

395 new cases were confirmed last night, along with one additional death – while 27 new cases were reported in Galway.

However, Galway’s incidence rate continues to steadily drop, now standing at 96.9 per 100 thousand population.

The 14 day incidence rate is now estimated to be 135 per 100 thousand – one of the lowest in Europe.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’s modelling advisory group, says the trends are encouraging.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer says international travel will be one of the biggest Covid 19 risks in the run-up to Christmas.

Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to avoid non essential travel – and that includes Irish people abroad flying home for Christmas.

NPHET is hopeful all counties can move out of Level 5 restrictions on December 1st based on the current trends.

But Dr Holohan has raised concerns about the risk of international travel in the weeks ahead…

