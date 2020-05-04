Health Minister warns progress against Covid-19 is ‘fragile’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Simon Harris’s warning any progress being made against Covid-19 is fragile.

Minister Harris says we need to use the next two weeks to make the virus as weak as we possibly can, in order to ensure the plan to reopen society can progress.

He also adds that it’s also crucial that we make the maximum effort possible over the next two weeks to save as many lives as possible.

The reproduction number currently here is at around 0.5, meaning around two people with the disease will infect one other.

There are now a a total of 21,506 cases in the Republic, while 1,303 people have died.

There’s been 8 new cases in Galway, bringing the total across the county to 365.

Meanwhile, 665 people confirmed with Covid-19 are being treated in acute hospitals across the country.

The daily figure’s the lowest in roughly three weeks.

There are 93 people in ICU’s, down from a peak of 160 at the start of April.

Photo – Simon Harris TD