Health Minister warns people they’re ‘not invincible’ and social distancing crucial

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister’s warning people they’re not invincible when it comes to Covid-19 and to keep practicing social distancing.

People are being encouraged to phone and video chat as a means of staying in touch this weekend.

However, the Health Minister said yesterday he’s nowhere near satisfied with social distancing efforts in the country.

Despite being told to get out for a time over today or tomorrow – Simon Harris says that doesn’t mean congregating in big groups.

Young people in particular are also being asked to stay away from older relatives.

Galway now has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the latest Government figures.

That’s an increase of one case on the figure recorded yesterday.

There are now 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide – while 3 people have died.

Around a third of all cases have been hospitalised and the median age of those infected is 44.

Community transmission is behind the majority of confirmed cases, followed closely by foreign travel, and local transmission.

Meanwhile, health officials in Northern Ireland say 22 more patients have been diagnosed with Covid-19 today.

108 people have now tested positive for the virus there, while one person has died.

While two more people have died in Wales after contracting Covid-19.

The 75 year old and 98 year old both had underlying health conditions.

It takes the total number of people with coronavirus to have died in the UK to 180.

Elsewhere, in Italy, doctors say hospitals are on the brink of collapse as they struggle to deal with the number of patients.

Deaths there surged by 627 in a day to 4,032 – by far the largest daily rise since the coronavirus outbreak emerged.

Aer Lingus has increased it’s capacity on Spanish routes by 20 per cent in an effort to bring as many Irish citizens home as possible before the deadline of midnight tonight.

The number of Covid 19 deaths in the country has risen by over 300 in the last 24 hours to 1,326.

The HSE says anyone who has come into Ireland in recent days should restrict their movements for two weeks.

In the US, Illinois and New York state have joined California in ordering all residents to stay in their homes.

Meanwhile in the UK, all pubs, restaurants, have been told not to open from today, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Back home, Fianna Fail’s calling on the government to significantly increase the amount of money paid to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A new support scheme allows them to be paid 203 euro per week, with employers who pay able to claim that back at a later date.

Plans to allow that to be ‘topped up’ are now being considered by The Department of Finance.

Fianna Fail’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath says the government needs to look at paying a significant portion of workers wages.