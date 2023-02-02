Health Minister urged to secure extra capacity for Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister is being urged to intervene at Portiuncula Hospital and ensure additional capacity is secured.

It comes as the Ballinasloe hospital experienced it’s worst ever January on record for overcrowding.

Raising the matter with Minister Stephen Donnelly, Senator Aisling Dolan said despite the best efforts of staff, the hospital is operating outside of its existing capacity.

She acknowledged that work is ongoing on a new 50 bed block – but said this will not provide any additional beds, only replacement ones.

Senator Dolan said extra capacity has to be found somewhere.