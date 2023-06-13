Health Minister urged to review working of Health Forum West in row over Loughrea Day Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister is being asked to urgently review the workings of the Health Forum West in a row over the Loughrea Day Centre campaign.

The forum is comprised of senior HSE officials and councillors from the North-West region, and meets once a month to discuss local health issues.

But Councillor Declan Kelly says a recent meeting has shown it’s becoming a “talking shop” where HSE officials decide the narrative.

Councillor Kelly says valid comments about the ongoing Loughrea Day Care Centre campaign weren’t noted because they apparently conflicted with standing orders.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor Kelly earlier, and he argues it’s an attempt to smother the story.