Health Minister urged to push ahead with plan for 50-bed block at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister has been urged to push ahead with plans for a 50-bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Senator Maura Hopkins met Simon Harris today where she requested an update on the status of the plan.

She argues the current ward block is not fit for purpose and the project is key to improving conditions for patients and staff at Portiuncula Hospital.

Senator Hopkins told Galway Bay fm news that the HSE had advised that tender documents were being prepared, with a view to progressing procurement and commencing an enabling works contract in 2019.

However, she argues she has not seen evidence of this work to date.