Health Minister urged to approve second 50 bed block at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister is being urged to approve another 50-bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

It’s as a new 50-bed block is currently under construction.

But Deputy Denis Naughten says these are only replacement beds, and more capacity is urgently needed to relieve pressure on the hospital. .

He says the HSE has issued a tender for 1,500 new hospital beds at 15 sites nationwide – and Portiuncula must be included.

Deputy Naughten has been speaking to David Nevin.