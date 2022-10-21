Health Minister to go to Government with final agreement on site for new hospital at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Health Minister says he’ll be going to Government in the coming weeks with a final agreement on the site for a new hospital at Merlin Park.

The planned elective hospital is to be built as part of a €3bn capital plan that also includes standalone hospitals in Cork and Dublin.

It would offer inpatient facilities and take pressure off waiting lists UHG.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Stephen Donnelly said he knows the new hospital is badly needed.

But he also acknowledged that hospitals take a long time to design and build – but he’s hopeful of advancing another project in the meantime.