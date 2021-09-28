Health Minister to bring memo to Government on provision of elective hospital in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister plans to bring a memo to Government shortly on the provision of three new elective hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The Government hopes such facilities would contribute to reducing waiting times for elective surgery.

According to the Irish Times, a taskforce modelled on the team that led the Covid-19 vaccination rollout is to be charged with seeing through a plan, to cost hundreds of millions of euro over the coming years, that aims to bring down healthcare waiting lists.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is to establish the taskforce in the coming weeks, with the membership to be drawn from the Department of Health, the Health Service Executive and the National Treatment Purchase Fund .

A shorter-term waiting list plan designed to address the impact of Covid-19 and the cyberattack on the HSE will be put in place for the rest of this year.

