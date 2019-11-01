Health Minister says Portiuncula Hospital infrastructure unfit for purpose

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Infrastructure at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is not fit for purpose according to the Minister for Health.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm News during a visit to the Ballinasloe facility today, Minister Simon Harris acknowledged the struggles faced by staff and patients at the East Galway hospital.

Minister Harris assured staff and elected Galway representatives that preparatory construction works on a new 50 bed Unit for Portiuncula Hospital will begin early in the new year.

The Minister says the delivery of the new 20 million euro unit will make a significant difference to the delivery of Healthcare in Ballinasloe – tune in to FYI Galway from 5 to hear more from Minister Harris…