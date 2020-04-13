Health Minister says no ‘magic point’ in May for normal life to resume

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Social Distancing could be part of Irish life until a vaccine for coronavirus is available, according to the Health Minister.

Simon Harris says there is ‘no magic point’ at the start of May where life before COVID-19 can resume.

A vaccine for the virus is not expected to be available for 12 to 18 months.

Minister Simon Harris says any restrictions that can be changed will depend on how we suppress the virus for the next three weeks.

Meanwhile, the HSE says it’s most significant concern is the level of coronavirus outbreaks in longterm residential settings, including nursing homes.

Currently there are 268 outbreaks but not all of them are deemed to be clusters.

The death toll in Ireland related to coronavirus is currently 334 with 9,655 people infected with the virus as well.

Photo credit – Simon Harris Twitter