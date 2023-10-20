Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Health Minister says new Emergency Department at UHG to take major step forward in coming weeks

Share story:
Health Minister says new Emergency Department at UHG to take major step forward in coming weeks

The Health Minister has today indicated that the long-awaited new Emergency Department at UHG is to take a major step forward in the coming weeks.

It’s part of an overall new block project worth over €400m that would also house women and children’s services.

One reason given for the near-decade wait for a new emergency department is the decision to include it as part of the new block.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he was very unhappy with the pace of progress on the project.

Speaking today, Minister Stephen Donnelly said the HSE board will make a decision on the final design in the next few weeks.

He also gave a brief update on the new surgical hub at Merlin Park – and said he wants to see diggers on-site “very soon”.

Share story:

Gardai seek help in finding young man missing from Ballinasloe

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man missing from Ballinasloe 32 year-old Laurence Doyle has been missing since yesterday mo...

Athenry business among 3 companies praised for innovation at national awards

Athenry business, Konree Innovation, is among three companies being praised for their innovation in the Aquatech sector. Konree Innovation uses AI technol...

New city tour billed as "spine-tingling" journey into dark history of Galway

A “spine-tingling” journey into the darker and lesser known side of the history of Galway City. That’s how Experience Galway is describi...

Galway Pumpkin Patch in Ardrahan named in Ireland’s top 10

Galway Pumpkin Patch in Castletaylor in Ardrahan has been named in Ireland’s top 10 The survey was carried out by HelloFresh Ireland, the recipe box del...