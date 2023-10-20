Health Minister says new Emergency Department at UHG to take major step forward in coming weeks

The Health Minister has today indicated that the long-awaited new Emergency Department at UHG is to take a major step forward in the coming weeks.

It’s part of an overall new block project worth over €400m that would also house women and children’s services.

One reason given for the near-decade wait for a new emergency department is the decision to include it as part of the new block.

Last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he was very unhappy with the pace of progress on the project.

Speaking today, Minister Stephen Donnelly said the HSE board will make a decision on the final design in the next few weeks.

He also gave a brief update on the new surgical hub at Merlin Park – and said he wants to see diggers on-site “very soon”.