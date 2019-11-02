Health Minister says Merlin Park ‘logical choice’ for new elective hospital

Galway Bay fm news – Health Minister Simon Harris has stated that Merlin Park is the ‘logical choice’ for a new elective hospital earmarked for Galway.

While Merlin Park has previously been touted as a strong possibility for the facility, no site has been officially confirmed.

However, Minister Harris has now offered an opinion that while a site has not been identified, Merlin Park is the most logical choice.

It’s expected that an independent options appraisal report commissioned by the Saolta Hospital Group will be published in the near future.

Speaking to our reporter Daniel Considine, Minister Harris also discussed the potential for a Minor Injury Unit at Merlin Park.

