Health Minister says Ireland now at ‘crucial moment’ in fight against Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister says Ireland’s now at a ‘crucial moment’ in its fight against Covid-19.

Simon Harris’ comments come as the first phase of the government’s plan to ease restrictions comes into effect tomorrow.

Latest figures show 54 people are now being treated for the virus in ICU – down from 72 this day last week.

Meanwhile 92 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday – the first time the number has been below 100 in two months.

Dr Kevin Kelleher from the HSE says sticking to public health advice is key if the downward trends are to continue.

Dr. Kelleher says it’s vital that people stick to the same level of social distancing and hygiene etiquette they have been practicing since the lockdown began.

