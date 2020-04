Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister says the sacrifices made by people over the past couple of weeks are working and are helping to slow the spread of the virus.

Simon Harris says the data shows that the country is flattening the curve.

There are 6,574 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 263 deaths.

134 confirmed cases are in County Galway.

Globally, there are now 1.6 million confirmed cases of Covid 19, and 97,000 deaths.