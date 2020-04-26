Health Minister says 61 percent of people who’ve had Covid-19 here have recovered

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister says around 61 per cent of people who’ve had Covid-19 in the Republic have recovered.

Simon Harris is welcoming the drop in ICU cases, but says people can’t afford to be complacent.

Minister Harris is urging people to think of the 123 people currently in intensive care, who would desperately love to be staying at home with their loved ones, rather than fighting for their lives.

Galway now has 332 confirmed cases of Covid-19 – that’s an increase of a single new case according to the latest figures.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,063 and there are over 18,500 confirmed cases.

The latest figures also show 123 people are being treated for coronavirus in intensive care units.

There’s a warning any let up in people’s vigilance will bring us back to where we started in the fight against Covid 19.

Dr Catherine Motherway, President of the Intensive Care Society, says ICUs are coping – but the virus remains in the community and the situation could easily change if people become complacent.

