Health Minister puts challenge of overcrowding crisis back at feet of UHG management

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Health Minister has placed the challenge of the overcrowding crisis back at the feet of University Hospital Galway management

Minister Simon Harris made the firm comment during a visit to county Galway today, on the day when UHG was the most overcrowded hospital in the country with 52 people waiting on trolleys or along wards

Speaking during a tour of Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe this afternoon Minister Harris praised the dedication of the management and staff at UHG

But he told our reporter Daniel Considine that he has done his bit in terms of resources and management need to come back with their solutions: