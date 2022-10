From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Health Minister has given a commitment on the delivery of the long-delayed x-ray facility for Tuam.

The facility was first approved in 2017 and funding was made available but has not been delivered yet.

Minister Stephen Donnelly paid a visit to the Tuam Primary Care facility last Friday, and made the promise to Galway East TD Sean Canney.

Deputy Canney has said the facility can help alleviate pressure on UHG: