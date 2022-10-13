Health Minister pledges to examine solutions to GP crisis in Ballinasloe

GBFM Newsroom – The Health Minister has given a commitment to examine a crisis facing the GP network in the Ballinasloe area.

It follows a meeting held at Leinster House last night, faciliated by Minister Anne Rabbitte and attended by local Oireachtas members and Ballinasloe Cathaoirleach Evelyn Parsons.

They outlined the impact being felt by the lack of out-of-hours services – including great difficulty in attracting new GPs to the region.

Minister Stephen Donnelly pledged to examine the situation and the possible expansion of the Westdoc service to the area.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons – herself a former GP – says at the moment, Ballinasloe is not an attractive option for new GPs.