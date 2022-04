Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister of State for Children with Disabilities Anne Rabbitte’s confirmed that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had to intervene today to ensure she could meet with health staff on an individual basis.

The minister and Galway East Fianna Fáil TD had been told the meetings were ‘not operationally feasible’.

Minister Rabbitte says she wants a culture of obstructionism in the HSE to stop.