Health Minister gives commitment to provide timeline for long awaited emergency department at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister has given a commitment to provide an up to date timeline for the long-awaited new emergency department at UHG.

The facility was raised by Galway Senator Seán Kyne at a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health.

Senator Kyne told the Minister the critical project still does not have planning permission and described the delays as ‘unacceptable and detrimental to the experiences of both patients and staff’.

He stressed the development of a new elective or acute hospital in Galway is separate to the ED and must be viewed as such given the indicative 20-year time frame for a new acute hospital.

Speaking at the committee meeting, Senator Kyne said the project has been stalled for too long.

Minister Donnelly told the meeting the project is of significant scale and is progressing.