Health Minister expresses regret for inappropriate behaviour towards Catherine Connolly in Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister has told the Dáil he sincerely regrets his inappropriate behaviour towards Galway West TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly.

It follows a recent incident in which Minister Stephen Donnelly attempted to repeatedly ignore instruction from Deputy Connolly while she held the chair.

He insisted on replying to a statement made by Deputy Marc MacSharry despite not having any speaking time.

After a back-and-forth argument in which Minister Donnelly ultimately was forced to back down, he was heard to use profanity when taking his seat.

Speaking today in the Dáil, Minister Donnelly accepted his behaviour was unacceptable.

The measured language used by Minister Donnelly today was in stark contrast to that used in addressing Leas Cheann Comhairle Connolly last week.