Health Minister describes UHG ED is one of most challenged in country

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Health Minister has described UHG’s Emergency Department as one of the most challenged in the country.

Minister Stephen Donnelly visited the Galway facility today to cut the ribbon on the new state-of-the-art cardiothoracic ward.

Speaking ahead of the visit the Health Minister promised he’ll be going to Government in the coming weeks with a final agreement on the site for a new hospital at Merlin Park.

The planned elective hospital is to be built as part of a €3bn capital plan that also includes standalone hospitals in Cork and Dublin.

It would offer inpatient facilities and take pressure off waiting lists UHG.

On site this afternoon, Minister Donnelly addressed the constant waiting times at A and E, and says a specialist team has been drafted in to support Galway staff.

The Minister has promised to push on with the big projects rather than just talking about them,