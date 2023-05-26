Health Minister cuts ribbon on Moycullen Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister has today officially cut the ribbon on Moycullen Primary Care Centre.

The new centre aims to offer a wide range of care entirely within the local community.

That includes GP care, as well as a range of HSE services, including public health nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and mental health services.

Our Reporter Máirtín O Catháin was in Moycullen to speak with Minister Stephen Donnelly in the past few minutes.

He started by asking him about ongoing difficulties in recruiting staff.