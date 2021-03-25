Health Minister criticised over vaccine rollout gaps in areas like Connemara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has criticised the Health Minister in the Dáil for glossing over huge gaps in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate today on the rollout of the national vaccination programme.

She cited huge gaps in many areas, including Connemara – as well as large inconsistencies in the quantities being delivered to GP’s.

Deputy Catherine Connolly told Minister Stephen Donnelly there is “an onus” on him to give an accurate picture of what is happening on the ground.

Addressing the Dáil , Deputy Connolly started by quoting from a Galway GP who had contacted her