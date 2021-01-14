Health Minister criticised over lack of respect shown to Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister is being criticised for an alleged lack of respect shown to Galway West TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly.

The matter arose in the Dáil when Minister Stephen Donnelly attempted to respond to a statement from Deputy Marc MacSharry despite his time being up.

However, Deputy Catherine Connolly, who had the chair, ruled that the chamber must stick to time and proceed without a response.

Despite the ruling, however, Minister Donnelly insisted he was going to reply, which drew the ire of the Leas Cheann Comhairle.

After being informed he was not being given time after challenging Deputy Connolly, he also appeared to use profanity when taking his seat.

The incident has drawn considerable criticism, with many feeling the Health Minister owes an apology for his behavior and lack of respect shown for the chair.

