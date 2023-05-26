Health Minister confirms new surgical hub will be located at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that a new surgical hub planned for Galway will be based at Merlin Park.

The surgical hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.

A similar hub operating in Tallaght has reported a 90 per cent reduction in patients waiting more than three months for procedures.

Minister Donnelly is in Galway today to open a new Primary Care Centre in Moycullen, and will also visit UHG.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he’s said he’s also hoping to find the time to visit Merlin Park – and confirmed a surgical hub will be based there