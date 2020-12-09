Health Minister confirms major step forward for new elective hospital for Galway expected before Christmas

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister expects a business case for a new elective hospital in Galway will be finalised before Christmas.

The matter arose at a high-level meeting today between the Health Minister, the HSE, the Saolta Hospital Group and elected representatives.

The meeting heard that work is advancing on three proposed new elective hospitals in Galway, Cork and Dublin.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that a preliminary business case will be finalised before Christmas.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Galway West Fine Gael Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten outlines what the latest development means…

