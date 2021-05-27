Health Minister confirms HSE examining ways to increase vaccination rollout in Connemara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister has confirmed in the Dáil that the HSE is examining ways to increase the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in Connemara.

The matter was raised by Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell, who said many GP’s in the region are not providing vaccination.

She pointed out that it is very difficult for some people from more isolated areas to travel to the vaccination centre at Ballybrit on the outskirts of the city.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell asked if the Health Minister – and the HSE – are looking at addressing the situation.

Speaking in response, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he was aware of the issue, and accepted that Connemara is one of the more isolated regions in this regard.

Minister Donnelly said the HSE is currently assessing options to increase the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the area…

