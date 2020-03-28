Health Minister confirms construction workers NOT considered essential

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister has confirmed construction workers are NOT considered essential and should stay at home

The government’s imposed strict new measures, asking people not to leave their homes for the next two weeks.

The exceptions are to buy food or household goods, attend medical appointments, exercise within 2 kilometres of your home or for vital family reasons.

People CAN leave home to attend essential work – construction work isn’t included, unless it’s to build something crucial to Ireland’s response to the pandemic.

The government also says people can go further than 2 kilometres from their home to buy food.

It insists there’s no need to panic buy or stockpile and that supply chains are working well.

An updated list of essential retail outlets has been published this morning.

They include shops selling food, drinks and consumer products, pharmacies, petrol stations, laundries, banks, post offices and pet shops.

Full details available here – https://bit.ly/2Up0N0T