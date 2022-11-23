Health Minister challenges UHG management on performance

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Health Minister is challenging management at University Hospital Galway on its performance.

UHG, University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital, are considered the most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

Using performance-tracking data, Minister Stephen Donnelly has been touring these hospitals and speaking to managers as to why problems are not being resolved.

First, Stephen McMahon, from the Irish Patients Association, spoke to Sally-Ann Barrett about the managers’ current level of accountability.

Second, speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor John Connolly has said it’s clear infrastructure in hospitals outside of Dublin is not up to scratch: